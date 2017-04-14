Publix warehouse evacuated due to ammonia leak

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - According to Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue, several hundred Publix employees working at a distribution warehouse had to be evacuated due to an ammonia leak.

Friday afternoon, the workers are waiting for the all clear from fire rescue officials, as they inspect the air quality at the Publix Distribution Center warehouse, located at 777 S.W. 12th Ave., in Deerfield Beach.

As many as five people were evaluated after they complained about having respiratory issues.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.