Protesters call for local lawmakers to hold President accountable

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Peaceful protesters gathered outside the office of U.S. Representative Ileana Ros-Lehtinen in order to request that local lawmakers hold President Donald Trump accountable.

Although Ros-Lehtinen (R.-FL) was not in the office due to pre-scheduled appointments, protesters still made their voices heard outside her office, Wednesday.

The office staff is letting about 15 protesters into the building at a time, so they can state their case and voice their opinions on topics ranging fro immigration to healthcare.

This rally comes after many attended town halls around the country to address their local leaders and make similar requests.

In Iowa, protesters shouted “Shame on you!” as Republican Senator Joni Ernst left her town hall.

In Virginia, Republican Congressman Dave Brat faced protesters on issues regarding immigration.

President Trump responded to the recent protests with a tweet that read “The so-called angry crows in home districts of some Republicans are actually, in numerous cases, planned out by liberal activists. Sad!”

When asked if the president was saying this is not real anger, Press Secretary Sean Spicer responded, “When you look at some of these districts and some of these things, it is not a representation of a member’s district. It is a loud group — small group — of people disrupting something for media attention.”

Democratic Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman-Schultz said the string of protests does not surprise her. “The bottom line of this is that it is each of our responsibility to be out in the community, meet with the public, the constituents that we represent,” she said.

Some town hall meetings have been canceled, citing security concerns. However, protesters have still showed outside the district offices.

Ros-Lehtinen responded to 7News with the statement, “My congressional office is glad to speak with constituents who want to express their concerns on issues impacting their community. Constituents are also welcome to reach out when they need help with a federal agency.”

