Possible multiple victims in shooting near SW Miami-Dade plant nursery

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are on the scene of a shooting with possible multiple injuries, near a plant nursery in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene, in the area of Southwest 198th Street and 202nd Avenue, Thursday, at around 4 p.m.

Officials have not specified how many people were hurt or the extent of their injuries.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this breaking story.

Copyright 2016 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.