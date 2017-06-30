Police: Woman shot to death by boyfriend in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A man is on the run in Miami, Friday morning, after allegedly shooting and killing his 21-year-old girlfriend.

According to Miami Police, a 21-year-old female was shot in the chest, near Northwest 39th Street and North Miami Avenue, by her boyfriend, just before 9 a.m. Police added that she ran inside her house after being shot and collapsed.

“We do know that shots were fired possibly by the victim’s boyfriend,” said Miami Police officer Christopher Bess. “The victim was struck multiple times, one being in the chest area before the boyfriend subsequently fled the scene.”

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital where she later died.

Witnesses told police that the victim was a college student.

Police have not confirmed anything other than the alleged shooter is the victim’s boyfriend and that they are searching for him.

The vehicle he fled in has yet to be identified, as well.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

