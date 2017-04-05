Police: Teen arrested after slaying romantic rival

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — An Osceola County teen was arrested after authorities say he stabbed a romantic rival to death in a hotel.

News outlets report a 16-year-old boy was arrested Tuesday for the first-degree murder in the stabbing death of 22-year-old Kevin Joel Rojas at the Heritage Park Inn in Kissimmee. Authorities say the teen stabbed Rojas multiple times. Officials say Rojas was taken to the hospital, where he died of his wounds.

Police spokesman Lt. Ryan Berry says he believes the teen and Rojas were romantic rivals, and that’s why Rojas was killed.

It’s unclear if the teen has an attorney.

