Police shutdown traffic after pedestrian fatally struck in Pinecrest

PINECREST, FLA. (WSVN) - A pedestrian was fatally struck in Pinecrest, Tuesday morning, causing a major detour along US-1.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the scene, on US-1 northbound near Datran Drive and Southwest 72nd Avenue, where police were scene covering the body with a yellow tarp.

According to police, this was not a hit-and-run. The vehicle remained on the scene.

Officials have blocked all the northbound lanes of US-1 at Datran Drive.

Update: Crash in Miami-Dade on US-1 north at Datran Dr, all lanes blocked. Last updated at 09:48:19AM. https://t.co/wMrrDGvax8 — FL511 Southeast (@fl511_southeast) March 21, 2017

Please seek an alternative route if you are traveling northbound from this area.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.