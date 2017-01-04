Police searching for missing elderly Tamarac man with Alzheimer’s

TAMARAC. FLA. (WSVN) - - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is searching for a Tamarac man with Alzheimer’s disease who has not been seen since Wednesday morning.

Mike Mehan, 74, left his home at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, in a green 2011 Toyota Camry, police said, and hasn’t been seen since. Police said the car has a license plate tag of Y4XGH.

Mehan is about 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds, and has gray hair and brown eyes, according to BSO.

If you have any information, contact 954-764-HELP (4357). If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at www.browardcrimestoppers.org.

