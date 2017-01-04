Police searching for missing elderly Tamarac man with Alzheimer’s

Courtesy Broward Sheriff's OfficeCourtesy Broward Sheriff's Office

TAMARAC. FLA. (WSVN) - - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is searching for a Tamarac man with Alzheimer’s disease who has not been seen since Wednesday morning.

Mike Mehan, 74, left his home at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, in a green 2011 Toyota Camry, police said, and hasn’t been seen since. Police said the car has a license plate tag of Y4XGH.

Mehan is about 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds, and has gray hair and brown eyes, according to BSO.

If you have any information, contact 954-764-HELP (4357). If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at www.browardcrimestoppers.org.

Copyright 2016 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus