Police search for person of interest in Fort Lauderdale death investigation

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a person of interest in connection to the death of a Fort Lauderdale man.

Fort Lauderdale Police released surveillance video showing an unknown black male, shirtless and wearing black pants, running past the camera. Police said the subject is a person of interest in the death of Guy Eargle Jr.

Police said the video rolled on this man on Saturday. It was obtained from within the same area where Eargle’s white Ferrari was discovered abandoned by the Broward Sheriff’s Office, in Pompano Beach. The vehicle had significant damage on the passenger side.

Investigators have not released any details about how Eargle died.

Eargle was found dead in his rental home on the 400 block of Southeast 17th Avenue, Monday evening. Investigators believe he was killed several days before.

According to police, Eargle was an executive for a telecommunications company based in Indonesia and would spend part of his time in Fort Lauderdale and in Atlanta.

Police are looking to identify and speak with the man in the surveillance video.

If you have any information on this the subject’s identity or on the investigation, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

