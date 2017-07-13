Police search for missing Hallandale Beach teenager

HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a missing teenager who was last seen by her mother at their Hallandale Beach residence.

Fourteen-year-old Evelyn Gutierrez has been missing since Wednesday night and now Hallandale Beach Police are looking for her.

According to officials, Gutierrez left her house at 8:40 p.m. on Wednesday and last spoke with her mother, Carla, at 9:10 p.m.

Her mother said this is out of the ordinary for Gutierrez, but said some of the things she said were inconsistent in regards to where she was and what she was doing.

Gutierrez is thin build, has brown eyes and hair. She was last seen wearing black shorts, gray T-shirt with a peace sign and pink sliders.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact Hallandale Beach Police at 954-457-1430.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.