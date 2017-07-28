Police search for Hialeah man accused of setting pregnant girlfriend on fire

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Hialeah Police are searching for a man who, they said, set his pregnant girlfriend on fire, Thursday morning.

According to Hialeah Police, 32-year-old Noel Grullon doused his girlfriend with gasoline and lit her on fire, causing second degree burns to her upper torso area.

The victim is currently being treated for her injuries.

Police said the victim’s children, a 1-year-old and a 4-year-old, were present at the time, and the victim was also pregnant with Grullon’s child.

According to officials, Grullon fled the scene in his 2007 black Ford pickup truck. He has also been known to use the alias Noel Castro.

Police say Grullon is currently on probation after serving a 12-year prison term. He has previously been charged with several violent crimes such as armed robbery, kidnapping and aggravated battery.

If you have any information on this man’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

