Police search for guardians of child found wandering in Miami Gardens

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police want to know where the parents or guardians are of a child found wandering in Miami Gardens, Tuesday.

According to Miami Beach Police, the child was found in Miami Gardens and brought to Miami Beach by a good Samaritan.

The child is currently in the custody of the Department of Children and Families.

If you have any information on this child, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.