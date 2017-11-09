2 hospitalized after shooting, stabbing at Miami barbershop

MIAMI (WSVN) - Two people have been transported to the hospital after a shooting and stabbing at a Miami barbershop.

Police responded to the scene of the 2000 block of Northwest 22nd Avenue, Thursday.

According to police, a dispute between two people led to one person being stabbed while the other was shot. Both were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital. The two victims were the only ones in the barbershop at the time.

The extent of the victims’ injuries remains unknown.

It is recommended that pedestrians avoid the area.

