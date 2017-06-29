Police: Power line shocks man picking mangoes in Florida

HIALEAH, Fla. (AP) — Police say a 25-year-old Florida man has been critically injured after a power line shocked him while he was picking mangoes from a tree.

The Miami Herald reports that Hialeah police Sgt. Carl Zogby says a 911 call came in shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday reporting that someone had been electrocuted. Zogby says crews found Jesus Manuel Borroto in cardiac arrest on the ground when they arrived.

Zogby says crews were able to revive him on the way to a local hospital. Zogby says it appeared Borroto hit an overhead power line while using a steel pole to cut the fruit down and that, “This sort of thing happens frequently.”

Florida Power & Light spokesman Chris McGrath says they’re aware of the incident and working with local authorities’ investigation.

