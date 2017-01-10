Police perimeter set up in Miami Lakes

MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have set up a perimeter in a Miami Lakes neighborhood, Tuesday morning.

Hialeah Police are on the scene and set up a perimeter in the area of Northwest 154th Street and 89th Avenue.

Multiple roads have been blocked off.

A helicopter has been circling the neighborhood, possibly searching for someone.

At this point it is unknown what officials are looking for.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2016 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.