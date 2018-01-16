Police: Off-duty officer shot during armed robbery in Palmetto Bay

PALMETTO BAY, Fla. (WSVN) — Rescue crews took an off-duty police officer to the hospital after, police said, he was shot during an armed robbery in a residential neighborhood in Palmetto Bay, Tuesday night.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the shooting along the 8000 block of Southwest 139th Terrace.

7News cameras captured a heavy police presence at the scene, shortly after after officers set up a perimeter in the neighborhood.

Perimeter in Palmetto Bay after off-duty police officer is shot in residential neighborhood. @wsvn #7News pic.twitter.com/Z2SBCRnWha — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) January 17, 2018

According to reports, shots were fired sometime before 10 p.m.

Police said the officer was outside of his home accompanied by family members when he was confronted by armed robbers and shot in the arm.

Paramedics transported the officer to Jackson South Community Hospital in stable condition.

The officer was later identified as Doral Police Lt. Gary King, a law enforcement veteran who has served more than 40 years.

7News cameras captured Doral Police and Miami-Dade Police cruisers pulling up near the entrance to the emergency room.

Police are looking for a red, four-door sedan, possibly a Toyota Camry, with two male subjects inside.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

