Police: Naked man in custody after walking near Miami-Dade elementary school

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade elementary school was placed on lockdown due to a naked man in the area.

According to Miami-Dade Schools Police, a naked man was walking in Arcadia Park near Charles David Wyche Jr. Elementary School at 8:48 a.m., located at 5241 N.W. 195th Drive in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Police have not confirmed the identity of the man, but said was baker acted.

The man has been taken into custody by Miami-Dade Police.

The lockdown has also been lifted as of 9:53 a.m.

