Police: Naked man inappropriately touched teens at South Beach spa

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach residents expressed outrage after a naked man allegedly pleasured himself in front of two teens at a spa and then inappropriately touched them.

Miami Beach Police issued the community advisory after the alarming report. “The victims in this case are juveniles. They may be young teens, but they’re children,” said Miami Beach Police Officer Ernesto Rodriguez.

According to investigators, the incident took place on Friday at the Continuum on South Beach, a high-rise located at 100 South Pointe Drive.

Police said the male victims walked into the men’s spa and encountered the nude subject. “They proceed to sit down, at which point the male subject begins masturbating,” said Rodriguez. “He touches both children with his leg and proceeds to ask them where their parents are and how old they are.”

Officials said the teens left the area, and the man followed. However, the subject stopped when others walked into the spa.

Area residents expressed their revulsion about the subject’s lewd behavior. “Sick, sick,” said Zoa Martinez. “Whatever you want to do in your own home, go right ahead, but you don’t do those kinds of things.”

Investigators said the subject is in his 40s or 50s, stands 6 feet tall and weighs between 180 to 200 pounds. He has salt-and-pepper hair and a wave in the front.

“It’s important to identify who this subject is, interview that subject, charge him appropriately and make sure no other children are victimized,” said Rodriguez.

If you have any information on this incident that could help investigators, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

