Police: Miami teacher had 2-year sexual relationship with student

MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida schoolteacher is facing some serious charges after, police said, she carried on a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student for two years.

Thirty-year-old Valeria Costadoni appeared in court Monday afternoon. The suspect, an English teacher at Miami Arts Charter School, has been charged with lewd and lascivious battery on a child.

According to City of Miami Police, the teen told investigators he had consensual sex with the educator, who is originally from Paraguay and moved to Miami in the early 1990s.

The teen said he had sex with Costadoni at her home about four times. He said they also had sex in her car and at his home.

The student said Costadoni also performed oral sex on him in a classroom at the school when no one else was there.

Costadoni refused to speak with detectives without an attorney. She is being held on $15,000 bond.

The principal of Miami Arts Charter School is expected to speak with reporters about the allegations.

