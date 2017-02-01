Police: Man attempts home burglary, person inside opens fire

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A homeowner’s security system caught a burglar trying to break into their house before shots were fired.

On Wednesday, the man was seen attempting to pry the door open, near 4200 Polk St,. in Hollywood, just before 8:30 a.m.

The doorbell worked with an app on the homeowner’s cell phone, which allowed for remote surveillance. The man was caught on camera and is described as a black male with facial hair, a slender build and last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt that may have the numbers “8732” on the front. He also wore a gold necklace.

After the burglar was unable to gain entry at the front door, he went around to the side of the home. The person inside of the home opened fire upon seeing the burglar, police said.

The burglar fled and may have jumped inside a black car.

If you have any information on this attempted burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

