Police look to identify elderly man found at Miramar McDonald’s

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the help of the public in identifying an elderly man who was found at a Miramar McDonald’s.

According to Miramar Police, the elderly man was found by a concerned person at a McDonald’s, located at 17001 Miramar Parkway. Police said the man is white, and may between 70 to 80 years old. He stands 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds.

The man was brought to Memorial Hospital Miramar with no known injuries. He told police he does not know who he is or how he got to the McDonald’s.

Police said he was wearing a black shirt, black pants and black and white sneakers. He had a scar on his right knee and is wearing rings.

If you have any information on this unidentified man, call Miramar Police at 954-602-4000.

