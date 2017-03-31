Police investigate suspicious car fire in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating after finding two cars fully engulfed in flames near a Miami high school, Friday morning.

According to officials, they initially received a call of shots fired in the area of Northwest 17th Avenue and 39th Street, near Miami Jackson Senior High School.

Upon their arrival, rescue crews found two mangled vehicles up in flames. However, officials said they are investigating a three-car crash.

No victims were found inside of either vehicle.

According to witnesses, two men were seen fleeing from the scene.

At this point it is unknown if a shooting took place.

7News was on scene, when three men walked up to the scene, wanting to speak with detectives. Their connection to the crime scene is unknown.

Police have shutdown 17th Avenue at between Northwest 38th Street and Northwest 40th Street, as the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

