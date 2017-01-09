Police investigate officer-involved fatal crash in Southwest Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a crash involving an officer in Southwest Miami-Dade that left one person dead.

The crash happened at the intersection of Southwest 104th Street and 97th Avenue, right before 6 a.m., Monday.

According to Miami-Dade Police, an officer in his personal vehicle was on his way to work, traveling westbound on Southwest 104th Street, when he was T-boned by a white Nissan truck, traveling southbound on 97th Avenue.

The driver of the Nissan was pronounced dead on the scene. Officials said the victim, whose identity has not yet been released, is a man in his 50s.

A female passenger, who was also in the Nissan, was taken to Jackson South Hospital in critical condition.

The officer involved was transported to Kendall Regional Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police had to shut down Southwest 104th Street at 97th Avenue, as the investigation is ongoing.

