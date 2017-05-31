Police investigate Miami shooting, teen hospitalized

MIAMI (WSVN) – Police are investigating an overnight shooting in Miami that sent one teenager to the hospital.

It all happened around 11 p.m., Tuesday, near the 800 block of N.W. 58th St.

According to police, the 16-year-old victim was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he underwent surgery. He remains in unknown condition.

Miami-Dade Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho took to Twitter around the time of the shooting, to encourage people to take a stand and speak up.

Phone rings at 11 25 PM. It's the chief calling. My heart sinks. Another 16-year old is shot in the back multiple times in Miami. No words. — Alberto M. Carvalho (@MiamiSup) May 31, 2017

Take a stand. Don't just be a witness to the carnage that continues to chip away at the innocence of our community. Speak up.#EnoughisEnough — Alberto M. Carvalho (@MiamiSup) May 31, 2017

At this point it is unknown if police have anyone in custody.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

