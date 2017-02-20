Police investigate fatal semi-truck accident in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials are investigating a semi-truck accident that killed a bicyclist, Monday, witnesses say.

The semi-truck collided with a bicyclist in the southbound lanes of federal highway, just south of Atlantic Boulevard in Pompano Beach.

According to a witness, the cyclist died at the scene, Monday morning.

Police are currently investigating what happened.

