Police, fire rescue train for active shooter situation

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police and fire rescue crews underwent training exercises, Wednesday night, in Downtown Miami.

City of Miami and Miami-Dade Police, along with fire rescue units, performed exercises to prepare them for an active shooter situation.

First responders swarmed county hall as if there was an actual incident taking place. Part of the training also included treating victims of a possible attack.

Police said the training will help ensure they are prepared.

