Police detain man after dog found dead in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach police have a man in custody after a dog was found beaten to death in Miami Beach.

According to police, officers received a 911 call in regards to a man beating a dog. Upon their arrival to the scene at 1619 Meridian Avenue, officers discovered the dead dog in the courtyard.

Police currently have one man in custody.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.