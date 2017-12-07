LIGHTHOUSE POINT, Fla. (WSVN) — A police officer was injured after he crashed into a wall in Lighthouse Point, Thursday.

7Skyforce HD was over the scene near Northeast 33rd street and Federal Highway in Lighthouse Point where a police cruiser slammed into a wall.

Officials say the officer lost control of the vehicle.

He was transported to Broward North Medical Center with minor head injuries but is expected to be OK.

