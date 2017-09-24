Police: Coral Gables officer fired gun by accident during Miami traffic stop

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating after, they said, an officer accidentally fired his gun during a traffic stop in Miami, nearly hitting a driver, early Saturday.

Investigators are attempting to determine what led up to the accidental gun discharge from a Coral Gables Police officer after he pulled over the driver of a black GMC Yukon with an Uber sticker, at around 2 a.m.

The traffic stop took place along Southwest Eighth Street, near 43rd Avenue, near the border between Coral Gables and the City of Miami.

At some point during the traffic stop, officials said, the officer’s gun went off, striking the rear driver’s side door. The driver of the Yukon was not hurt.

Police shut down the roadway while they investigated the scene.

Investigators declined to comment further on the incident, other than indicating that the law enforcer did not intend to fire his weapon.

Coral Gables Police’s internal affairs unit is investigating the incident. It remains unclear whether the officer will face a punishment.

