Police: Child, adult shot in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a man and child were shot in Miami Gardens, Sunday.

Officers responded to the scene located near Northwest 179th Street and Northwest 27th Avenue.

According to police, the victims were traveling in a car down 179th Street when another car pulled up and opened fire. The two victims, a 20-year-old man and his 2-year-old nephew were shot.

Both the man and child received non-life threatening injuries and were taken to an area hospital.

Police are searching for a large Infinity SUV which may have Carolina tags.

