Police chase ends in crash, 1 in custody

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - A police chase ended with a crash and one subject in custody, Wednesday morning, in Opa-locka.

The chase began at Northwest 95th and 12th Avenue, Miami Police said, when they responded to a robbery. Several subjects at the scene jumped into a car and fled the scene. Responding officers gave chase.

During the chase, the cars with the subjects inside crashed their vehicle near State Road 9 and Northwest 19th Avenue.

Horrific crash in Opa Locka on State Road 9 near NW 20th Avenue. Gathering details. Live report at noon @wsvn pic.twitter.com/PCzYRncoNd — Jessica Holly (@JhollyW) January 11, 2017

During the chase, the cars with the subjects inside crashed their vehicle near State Road 9 and Northwest 19th Avenue.

Police took one subject into custody and transported a second person to a nearby hospital.

The number of people inside of the vehicle remains unknown, along with any injuries that were sustained.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2016 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.