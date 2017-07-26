Police arrest man accused of sexually assaulting tourist on beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman on Miami Beach.

According to an arrest report, Miami Beach Police arrested 30-year-old Derrick Wiggins.

According to police, the victim initially saw Wiggins while she was eating at a restaurant with her friends, on Friday, at around 7 p.m. After the group left, Wiggins began trying to get the group’s attention.

Upon being told to leave, police said Wiggins became physically demanding and grabbed the victim, causing them to fall into the water, where he sexually assaulted the victim.

The victim was eventually saved by two other witnesses and the trio were able to fight off Wiggins, before fleeing.

“[The] victim ended up with several bruises on her arms, lower legs, knees and inner thigh area,” the arrest report read.

7News spoke to the victim over the phone, where she offered tips to other tourists. “[I want to] raise awareness to women traveling and their safety,” she said. “I suggest that women utilize whatever self defense tactics they have to protect themselves and others and call for help as soon as possible.”

Wiggins was later arrested and admitted to the crime to police.

In his appearance in bond court, prosecutors had some choice words on the situation. “I believe that he is an extreme danger to the community, especially women on South Beach,” said a prosecutor.

Elizabeth Evans, the manager of the restaurant where the victim was with her friends prior to the attack was shocked to hear what happened.

“It’s really uncomfortable because that’s not what we wanna portray for Miami Beach,” Evans said.

Wiggins has a criminal history that includes incidents that happened on or around South Beach with tourists involved.

His bond has been set at $100,000.

