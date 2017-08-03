Police arrest 4 women accused of stealing from South Florida retail stores

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Four women accused of stealing makeup from several South Florida retail stores are now behind bars.

Three of the women were charged with grand theft in the third degree. One of the women faces stolen property charges.

Prosecutors said three of the women stole cosmetic products from various drug stores, including a Walgreens near Southwest Eighth Street and 137th Avenue in West Miami-Dade.

The thieves stole more than $60,000 worth of merchandise.

A fourth woman then allegedly purchased the stolen cosmetics and resold them.

