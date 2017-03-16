Plea deals accepted in fatal case of 4-year-old left in SUV

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A plea deal has reportedly been accepted, Thursday, in the case of a 4-year-old who died in a hot SUV in 2012.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Paris Ward, a 3C’s Daycare employee, was charged with manslaughter for her role in the death of 4-year-old Jordan Coleman. The boy was found unconscious in the back of the SUV on Aug. 1, 2012.

The vehicle, driven by Ward, had arrived to an apartment complex in Tamarac. Police said Ward drove Coleman and seven other children to the complex for naps when the 4-year-old was left behind.

“The saddest thing about what I just said,” said Coleman’s mother. “Jordan Coleman would never be able to stand before you and say any of these things. It was a lot that was taken from us. More than a nephew, a son — whatever the case may be. You may not know me after today. You may forget my name. But I’m asking you to, please, be just. I understand that things happen, but c’mon, it’s a 4-year-old child.”

BSO said 3C’s Daycare owner Cecily Roberts sent the children to the apartment out of fear that childcare regulators would return to the daycare center after several problems with a prior inspection.

Ward has been sentenced to 15 years probation, while Roberts pleaded no contest and sentenced to five years in prison.

A third defendant, Camile Gordon, also pleaded no contest and was sentenced to 15 years probation.

