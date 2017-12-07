MIAMI (WSVN) - An animal rights group is offering a large reward after a South Florida woman discovered a severely-injured dog abandoned in a box.

Elexus Theodore said she found the canine along Northeast 57th Street and Miami Place in Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood on Nov. 30.

When Theodore found the box on the side of the road, she said the dog inside was so badly malnourished and injured that she initially thought he was dead.

While veterinarians tried to save his life, PETA says they determined he was suffering from severe brain swelling and brain damage in addition to the multiple infected lacerations around his neck and chest.

Ultimately the decision was made to euthanize the dog due to the extent of his injuries. Doctors believe the dog had been neglected for some time.

#Miami: This dog was found inside a cardboard box so malnourished & badly injured that he had to be euthanized 💔 RETWEET to help! pic.twitter.com/mzUqUrjW7D — PETA (@peta) December 7, 2017

Police believe a white pick-up truck spotted near where the dog was found may be connected to the case, but police have not yet made any arrests.

“Someone left this dog wounded, infected, malnourished, and dying in a cardboard box on the side of the road,” says PETA Vice President Colleen O’Brien.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals is offering a reward of up to $5,000 to catch the person responsible. If you have any information, call City of Miami Police at (305) 579-6111.

