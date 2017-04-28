Person falls onto Tri-Rail tracks, killed by train in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A person has been killed after they were struck by a Tri-Rail train in Pompano Beach, Friday.

According Fire Rescue, a person tried to catch a departing train at the Tri-Rail station at 3301 NW 8th Ave, but did not make it. They ultimately fell onto the tracks and were then hit by the train.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.