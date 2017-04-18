Pembroke Pines Police warn of scam artist in city’s neighborhoods

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Pembroke Pines Police are warning residents of a scam artist making his way through neighborhoods.

Police said they’ve received several reports of an unknown man knocking on doors and telling people that he works for the city. He then tells residents that they need to buy a water cleaning system due to reports of contaminated water.

The police department posted on Facebook, saying the sales are a scam.

“Water quality inspections performed by or on behalf of the City do not involve any type of filter, or any type of sales pitch,” the police department’s Facebook post said. “When an inspector performs the water quality inspections they are at the request of the resident, and he/she does not enter the dwelling.”

They are urging anyone who has been contacted by the man to call the non-emergency number for police, at 954-764-HELP.

