PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - An elderly man who had gone missing in Pembroke Pines has been found safe, according to police.

The Pembroke Pines Police Department had asked for the public’s help in finding 76-year-old Auguste Aurele, who walked out of his residence at 201 S.W. 68 Blvd., in Pembroke Pines, at around 7 p.m., Tuesday.

A witness had reported seeing Aurele walking eastbound in the area of 7090 Pines Boulevard, at around 8 p.m.

Aurele was found Wednesday afternoon, police said.

