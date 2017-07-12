Officials: Monroe County deputy falsified time sheets, making thousands of dollars

KEY LARGO, FLA. (WSVN) - A Monroe County deputy was arrested, Wednesday, after an investigation proved he allegedly falsified time sheets.

According to a Monroe County Sheriff’s Office news release, 44-year-old William Schlegelmilch was assigned to Key Largo School as the school resource officer in July 2008. Monroe County investigations showed that between March 2015 and April 2017, Schlegelmilch recorded more time during work on his electronic time sheets than he actually worked.

This occurred 22 times, officials said, and the fraudulent time resulted in $3,073.

In the news release, Sheriff Rick Ramsay said, “It is our job to protect and serve the people of this county by arresting those who break the law. That includes members of our own agency, when they choose to do so. It is in particular my responsibility to be a good steward of the funds our citizens pay for our service. I will not tolerate my own employees stealing from and defrauding the very people we are charged with protecting and serving.”

Schlegelmilch has been charged with two felonies: grand theft and falsifying public documents. Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said the 44-year-old deputy is currently suspended without pay pending termination.

