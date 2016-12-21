NYC’s renowned Halal Guys coming to Davie

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - After 25 years, New York City’s The Halal Guys is expanding outside of the Big Apple, with restaurants opening across the country, including South Florida.

The Halal Guys will be opening at 2268 S. University Dr. in Davie on Jan. 14 at 11 a.m.

What started as a hot dog-cart on West 53rd and 6th Avenue in New York City in 1990 has now become a internationally-known restaurant franchise that sells delicious halal meals on the go. One NYC location boasts a 4.5 star average on Yelp, with more than 8,000 reviews.

The menu features halal staples, like chicken, falafel and gyro platters and sandwiches. Platters are served with rice, pita, lettuce and tomatoes. Sandwiches are served with pita, lettuce and tomatoes.

An order of a sandwich or a platter comes paired with their famous hot or white sauce and a choice of toppings.

Hummus, falafel, baba ghanouj and fries will be available to order as sides, and baklava is on the menu for dessert.

If you plan on attending the grand opening in Davie, make sure to click here to RSVP.

According to The Halal Guys’s Davie Facebook page, the first 100 fans that arrive early to the grand opening will get the chance to win limited edition T-shirts among other goodies. The first 1,000 fans to arrive that weekend will get the chance to spin a prize wheel, which can land them with free fries, free platters and up to 20 percent off their meal.

And if you’re going to be posting about your Halal Guy experience on social media, make sure to hashtag “#TheHalalGuysSoFlo.”

Now, you don’t have to be on a street corner in New York City to get a taste of the chicken, gyro and falafel goodness for yourself.

