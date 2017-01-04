Northbound Sawgrass Expressway partially shut down due to rollover crash

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Sunrise Fire Rescue have responded to the scene of a bad crash on the Sawgrass Expressway in Sunrise.

The northbound lanes of the highway had to be temporarily shut down, just north of Oakland Park Boulevard, at around 2:15 p.m., Wednesday, for Air Rescue to transport a patient who had to be extricated from the SUV that rolled over and crashed into some trees.

One lane was reopened about 10 minutes later.

The condition of this patient remains unknown.

