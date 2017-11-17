North Miami police official sues city year after controversial shooting

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A high-ranking North Miami police officer is now suing the city and several officials over a year after the controversial shooting of an unarmed black behavioral therapist by another officer.

The lawsuit was filed at 1 a.m. Friday on behalf of Cmdr. Emile Hollant against the City of North Miami, and several city leaders for $10 million.

Hollant and his attorney hosted a news conference, Friday where they announced the lawsuit. Hollant has been on paid administrative leave for over a year, not allowed to leave his home during business hours.

This comes after an internal investigation into the police-involved shooting of Charles Kinsey.

Kinsey was lying on the ground with his hands up in the air while his client who has autism sat next to him. Kinsey was working to explain to police that he was unarmed and that he was a behavioral therapist who was trying calm his patient down. That’s when an officer opened fire and hit Kinsey.

The officer accused of pulling the trigger, Jonathan Aledda, was charged. Cmdr. Hollant was accused of lying about his whereabouts during the shooting, even though an investigation proved he was telling the truth when he said he did not witness the shooting.

“What price do you put on a man’s reputation and a man’s life and destroying his future and humiliating him? asked Hollant’s attorney Michael A. Pizzi Jr. “We feel ultimately, at the end of the day, that’ll be up to a jury.”

The City of North Miami will soon release a statement in response to the lawsuit.

