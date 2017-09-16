HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A national nonprofit and a well-known home improvement retailer joined forces to clean up a South Florida city after Hurricane Irma.

Volunteers from Rebuilding Together and Home Depot associates teamed up to pick up debris and clear downed trees, Saturday.

Humbled by the community's support today! Thx 2 everyone involved! Big shout out 2 @TeamDepot 4 donating 5k 2 support rebuilding post #Irma! pic.twitter.com/Of2x48F643 — Rebuilding Together (@rebuild_miami) September 16, 2017

More than 70 people showed up to help out homeowners affected by the hurricane. Organizers said the project was a big success.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.