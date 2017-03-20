New video shows crooks holding Pompano Beach family at gunpoint

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - New video released by the Broward Sheriff’s Office shows the moment a Pompano Beach family found themselves staring down the barrel of a gun inside their own home.

According to deputies, on Feb. 1, just before 11 p.m., a family of three heard a knock at the front door of their home, located along the 100 block of Southeast 10th Avenue.

When they answered the door, three armed men barged inside.

Once inside, the armed crooks ordered the family to get on the ground.

At one point, two of the gunmen pointed their guns at the family as they stood over them, demanding that they tell them where their safe was located.

Before the crooks took off with the father’s cash, an Xbox 360 and a cellphone, the men searched through the refrigerator.

None of the family members were hurt during the armed robbery.

If you have any information on this home invasion robbery, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

