New attraction coming to Jungle Island

MIAMI (WSVN) - Jungle Island may soon be getting a makeover.

According to park officials, the park will be redesigned into an action-adventure attraction.

Visitors will have the opportunity to swim through rivers that make it feel like you’re inside a real jungle.

Officials have not yet revealed the sticker price for the renovations, but this is only the second makeover in the park’s 81-year old history.

