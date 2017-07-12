Murder suspect who fled courthouse faces judge

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Dayonte Resiles, the murder suspect who fled from a Broward County courtroom faced a judge, Wednesday.

Resiles faced an additional charge, bringing the total charges he now faces up to 70.

Fifteen people overall have been arrested for helping the 22-year-old suspect escape from a Broward County courthouse in July 2016.

Resiles was later captured after a six-day manhunt.

