MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police in Miami Gardens are working to help remove guns from the streets.

The department hosted a gun buyback event out of a mobile command center set up at the Antioch Baptist Church, near Northwest 34th Avenue and 213th Street, Saturday afternoon.

Thank you! @dstmrac and everyone who participated in our Gun Buy Back event today! pic.twitter.com/KFX5lufncV — MGPD (@MGPDFL) June 24, 2017

Organizers invited residents to turn in weapons anonymously, with no questions asked, in exchange for $100 cash.

“We just want to get these guns off the streets, to make a difference in our community and save our fathers and our sons,” said event organizer Kay Dawson.

Officials said 15 guns were turned in within the first hour.

