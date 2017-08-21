Miami Fire Rescue saves man hanging from scaffolding

MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami Fire Rescue saved a man who was hanging from scaffolding at a construction site.

Reports said the man was hanging from the scaffolding along Southwest Sixth Street and Seventh Avenue, Monday morning.

The worker was lowered safely to the ground and was evaluated by paramedics.

Officials said the man didn’t clip his safety harness onto the structure, causing him to slowly come down.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.