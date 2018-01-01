Miami-Dade business owner offers $20K reward after 4 trucks stolen

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade business owner is offering a sizable reward for whoever is able to help him find out who stole several trucks from his businesses.

Surveillance captured one of the thefts on Dec. 28 at PSN Auto Center in Northwest Miami-Dade. Two men wearing hoodies could be seen climbing into the trucks. These two trucks have since been recovered.

On the same day, two additional trucks — a Ford F-250 and F-350 — were stolen from another business in Miami.

Tony Lopez, the owner of both businesses and all four trucks, said he is now offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the people responsible for the crime.

“It’s painful. I mean, it’s disgusting how in the middle of the holidays, in the middle of Christmas and New Year, how these bandits come into your business,” Lopez said. “I worked 20 years to where I’m at. For somebody to set me back a couple years in minutes, it’s just disgusting.”

If you have any information on these thefts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for the aforementioned reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.