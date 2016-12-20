Miami Beach Police pull over drivers, give gift cards for good driving

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach Police pulled over several drivers, Tuesday morning, who had done nothing wrong.

Police officers waved drivers to the side of the road, just off West Avenue, but instead of handing out tickets, they handed out gift cards.

“Good morning, ma’am. Do you know why I’m stopping you?” an officer asked one driver.

“No,” she responded.

One taxi driver thought he was in trouble.

“I thought I did something wrong,” he said.

“You’re looking through the rear-view mirror, and you see the red and blue lights,” Miami Beach Public Information Officer Ernesto Rodriguez said. “In this case, we are stopping people for doing the right thing.”

The Miami Beach Fraternal Order of Police pulled people over for stopping for pedestrians and letting them cross the street, giving them the “right of way.”

“We wanna give you this $25 gift card as appreciation for the holidays from the City of Miami Beach,” one officer told a driver.

“Oh, my God,” the driver responded. “I thought you were going to give me a ticket!”

Officers handed out dozens of $25 gift cards.

“How nice to acknowledge someone doing something right over the holidays,” one good driver said.

Robert Jenkins, the president of the Fraternal Order of Miami Beach Police, said it’s not just about giving back.

“People have a negative image,” Jenkins said. “Not all cops are bad and not all people are bad. We are all working together.”

The drivers were happy to find out that police were pulling them over for their good driving.

“Hopefully, everyone has a nice holiday, and everyone drives safely,” Jenkins said.

Copyright 2016 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.