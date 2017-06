MIAMI (WSVN) - A keen K9 is bringing a whole new meaning to the term “doggy door.”

The Miami Beach Police Department tweeted out a video of a K9 officer opening the door to a squad car before hopping inside.

K9 Mikey retired Friday after serving in the force for seven years.

